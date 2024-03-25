Prioritizing Citizens' Rights Important In Developing Future Legal Frameworks For AI Systems - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Citizens' rights should be considered when considering thepotential introduction of new rights and obligations into a futurelegal framework based on principles for artificial intelligencesystems, said Amina Aghazada, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliamentand the country's delegation to the OSCE PA, Azernews reports.

She made the remark at the meeting of the Standing Committee onDemocracy and Human Rights on the topic "The Impact of ArtificialIntelligence on Democracy, Human Rights, and the Rule of Law"within the framework of the 148th Assembly of theInter-Parliamentary Union.

"There are some additional factors that should be weighed whenthe potential introduction of new rights and obligations in afuture principles-based legal framework on AI systems is beingconsidered. First, these rights and obligations should benecessary, useful, and proportionate to the goal of protectingcitizens from the negative impacts of AI systems on human rights,democracy, and the rule of law, while at the same time ensuring thejust and equitable distribution of their benefits," she said.

MP Aghazada noted that these considerations of risks andbenefits should be comprehensive and should incorporate anawareness of the balance of legitimate interests at stake.

"A risk-based and benefits-aware approach should alsodifferentiate between different levels of risk and take this intoaccount when regulatory measures are formulated and agreed," the MPadded.

She pointed out some main elements of a risk-based andbenefits-aware approach, which include the consideration of usecontext and the potential impact of AI technology, as well as thedomain of application and affected stakeholders.

Furthermore, according to Aghazada, it is important to assessand review risks regularly and systematically, tailoring anymitigating measures to these risks, and optimize societal benefitsof AI innovation by targeting regulatory measures in thisrisk-based way.

"In terms of obligations and requirements, national authoritiesshould play a central role in systematically assessing domesticlegislation to verify its compliance with the principles andpriorities of aligning AI design and use with human rights,democracy, and the rule of law, and to identify any legal gaps, national mechanisms for the audit and oversight of AIsystems should safeguard against harmful instances ofnon-compliance. Finally, as private actors are increasinglyproviding critical digital infrastructure for the public sectorthat affects the public interest, they have a responsibility toalign the design, development, and deployment of their technologieswith these principles and priorities," she concluded.