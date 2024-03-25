Ukraine Repels Three Russian Assaults In Orikhiv Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops three times went for an assault in the Orikhiv direction in southern Ukraine.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"In the operational area of Defense Forces South, a counter-battery battle goes on a daily basis. The enemy does not abandon their intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions," the report reads.

The Russians executed three assaults in the areas of Orikhiv, Robotyne, and Staromaiorske.

On the eastern bank of the Dnipro, the enemy dared to storm Ukrainian positions before being forces to retreat after suffering losses.

Ukraine's Defense Forces note that the invaders continue the aerial reconnaissance effort, exert pressure on Ukraine's positions with artillery fire, airstrikes, and attack drones of various types.

Ukrainian forces pursue a set of comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

Currently, no Russian warships are deployed in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Missile carriers are at their home bases.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in addition to the two Russian large landing ships, Yamal and Azov, which were hit by Ukraine's Defense Forces in temporarily occupied Crimea's Sevastopol on March 23, another Black Sea Fleet vessel, the Ivan Khurs SIGINT vessel was likely damaged. The relevant reports are being verified.