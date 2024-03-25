Derhachi In Kharkiv Region Comes Under Russian Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are pummeling the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv region.
That's according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the local military administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Everyone take shelter! The invaders are hitting Derhachi!" wrote Zadorenko.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 25, Russian troops hit Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, killing a local resident.
