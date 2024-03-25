               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Derhachi In Kharkiv Region Comes Under Russian Fire


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are pummeling the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv region.

That's according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the local military administration, who broke the news on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Everyone take shelter! The invaders are hitting Derhachi!" wrote Zadorenko.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 25, Russian troops hit Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, killing a local resident.

