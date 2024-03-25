Zelensky Praises SBU's Efficiency On Agency's 32 Anniversary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the years of war, the Security Service of Ukraine became a combat-ready and efficient agency that the country needs to ensure protection from the enemy and reduce the potential of Russian aggression.

President Zelensky said this while congratulating SBU operatives on the agency's 32nd anniversary, Ukrinform reports with reference to the President's Office .

"Over the years of war, the SSU has become a truly combat-ready, and most importantly, efficient special service, which is exactly what our state needs to protect itself from the enemy and to take active steps to reduce the potential of Russian aggression. You find effective methods of countering the enemy. Not all of your actions against the occupier can be discussed openly and publicly now, but all of your actions serve Ukraine, strengthen it and make us proud of Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He noted the long-range and accuracy of Ukrainian naval and aerial attack drones.

The head of state thanked the SBU for cleansing the country of Russia's collaborators, enemy fire spotters, and other traitors, as well as for assisting in the investigation of Russian war crimes.

"When you are effective in these investigations, justice for Ukraine and Ukrainians becomes closer," the president noted.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine now expects of the SBU even greater efficiency.

"Russian warships no longer have a safe place in the western part of the Black Sea and near our Crimea, but they must lose the opportunity to operate in the eastern part of the Black Sea as well. Every invader already understands perfectly that they cannot feel safe anywhere on the Ukrainian land, but they must lose even more logistics infrastructure, headquarters, depots – more material basis of this war," Zelensky stressed.

He added that the Special Forces of the Special Operations Center A and SBU counterintelligence units effectively destroy Russian equipment and eliminate invaders, adjust Ukrainian artillery strikes, cover the defenders with sniper fire and provide the Defense Forces with vital intelligence.

"May your successes help Ukraine save even more lives and expedite our victory," the president said.

Zelensky also noted SBU actions in the field of cyber defense and called for increasing Ukraine's strike potential in cyberspace.

Those present observed a moment of silence in memory of the SBU operatives who sacrificed their lives while protecting Ukraine.

The president conferred state awards on a number of SBU officers, one of whom was honored to receive the Hero of Ukraine title.

