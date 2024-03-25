Two Russian Torture Chamber Guards Arrested In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine exposed two more enemy accomplices who, during the temporary capture of Kherson, worked as guards at a torture chamber the invaders had set up in the city.

That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The two suspects, a male and a female, were hired by the administration of the penal facility due to their support of the Russian invasion.

As the investigation established, the collaborators guarded the cells in which the invaders held members of the resistance movement.

"According to the inquiry, the invaders would torture the victims in these cells, trying to force them into cooperation against Ukraine,” the SBU noted.

After the liberation of Kherson, both perpetrators have been hiding from law enforcement, constantly changing residencies.

Both suspects were charged with collaborative activity under Art. 111-1 Part 7 of the Criminal Code and taken into custody. Both face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty in court.

Photo: SBU