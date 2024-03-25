Restoring Traffic Across Dnipro HPP Dam After Russian Strike“Matter Of Principle” - Administration Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Restoring traffic across the dam of the Dnipro hydropower plant, which was significantly damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on March 22, is an important issue and a matter of principle.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"As for traffic across the Dnipro HPP dam, immediately on Friday (March 22, - ed.) a headquarters was set up to restore traffic. This is a matter of principle for Zaporozhzhia residents, half of whom live on the western bank of the Dnipro, and another half – on the eastern one. Therefore, the link between the two banks is extremely important," he said.

Fedorov added that today there are three arteries that keep the city of Zaporizhzhia and its two banks connected, including the one across the Dnipro HPP dam.

So far, traffic was restored only partially.

"We managed to do this thanks to utility workers, industrial entrepreneurs, and the State Emergency Service. Around 23:00 on Friday, we managed to restore partial traffic across the dam at half of capacity," he clarified.

According to Fedorov, the authorities are currently in consultations with patrol police to completely change the traffic algorithm at bridge crossings.

"In some places, one-way traffic should be introduced, and in some – traffic should become less intense," said the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

As reported earlier, on March 22, the Russians fired off 20 missiles at Zaporizhzhia, of which eight targeted the Dnipro HPP. The HPP-1 and HPP-2 facilities were hit. Debris clearance is still ongoing. The hydropower plant suffered serious damage, as per official reports.