Russian Troops Attack Kherson City Center - Shell Hit Wall Of House


3/25/2024 3:09:33 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired on the center of Kherson, one shell hit the wall of a house and did not explode.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, posted a video on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Today, the Russian army was attacking Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank in the morning. Around 1 p.m., the enemy struck the city center. The shell hit the wall of a house and, fortunately, did not explode," Mrochko wrote.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, also posted a video about the consequences of the attack on Kherson. According to him, in the afternoon, Russian troops shelled a driving school in the central part of Kherson, and the premises were damaged.

As reported, over the past day, the occupiers shelled Novovorontsovka, Oleksandrivka, Novoberyslav, Shyroka Balka, Veletenske, Poniativka, Sadove, Sofiivka, Zolota Balka, Dniprovske, and the city of Kherson.

A residential high-rise building and four private houses were damaged. There were also hits to critical infrastructure and vehicles.

