Russians Strike Villages In Kherson Region With Aerial Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders hit villages in the Kherson region with guided aerial bombs, hitting an administrative building, an educational institution, and a house of culture.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian army attacked the Kherson region from the air," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, villages in the Kherson district were hit with guided aerial bombs. The hits damaged an administrative building, an educational institution, and a house of culture in the settlements.

There were no reports of civilian casualties.

As reported, Russian troops fired on the center of Kherson, one shell hit the wall of a house and did not explode.