Enemy Attacks Nikopol District With Drones, Artillery During Day, Destruction Reported

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Marhanets and Myrove communities in the Nikopol district suffered from enemy attacks today. It was loud in Nikopol itself," Lysak wrote.

The aggressor sent kamikaze drones to the area and fired from heavy artillery. An agricultural company, five private houses, a shop, a car, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

As reported, the day before, late in the evening, the occupiers attacked Nikopol with multiple rocket launchers. Then they shelled Marhanets and Myrove communities with artillery.