Russian Troops Drop Two Aerial Bombs On School In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on a school in the Velyka Pysarivka community of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the investigation, on March 25, at about 4:20 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Velyka Pysarivka community of the Okhtyrka district. The attack damaged the building of a secondary school.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As reported, 10 adults and 13 children were evacuated from the Velyka Pysarivka community in the Sumy region to the Chernivtsi region.