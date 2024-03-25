               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
A1qa Shortlisted For Gulf Customer Experience Awards 2024 In The Best B2B Customer Experience Category


3/25/2024 3:05:50 PM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) a1qa, a global provider of quality assurance and software testing services, has been shortlisted by Gulf Customer Experience Awards 2024 among organizations delivering Best B2B Customer Experience.

Through participation in the Gulf Customer Experience Awards 2024, organizations gain access to valuable feedback and insights from Awards Consultants, helping them continuously improve their service. Moreover, the cross-sector nature of the awards fosters knowledge exchange and networking opportunities.

The transparency of the judging criteria, endorsed by the Cranfield School of Management, ensures that efforts of organizations are evaluated objectively, enhancing the credibility and significance of their recognition.

Being shortlisted for the Best B2B Customer Experience category is a validation of a1qa's tireless efforts to bring QA industry standards above the level, setting new benchmarks in customer service and quality engineering.

