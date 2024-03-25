Spokesman: Kuwaiti Cabinet Denounces Those Harming Nat'l Unity Via Social Media

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- The cabinet expressed on Monday its denunciation of all acts that harmed national unity especially via social media platform.

In a press statement, official spokesman of the government Amer Al-Ajmi the cabinet, during its meeting headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, condemned all actions leading to disunity within Kuwaiti society.

The cabinet would like to express its respect to all sectors of society, he affirmed, adding that the government stood against any actions aimed at creating strife and spread hatred against at individuals or groups

He indicated that the cabinet had lauded the firm role played by the Interior Ministry to confront such acts of bigotry via apprehending those responsible and bringing them to justice.

Al-Ajmi affirmed that no one was above the law when it came to Kuwait's security, stability, and harmony. (end)

