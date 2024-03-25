Kuwait Central Bank Issues Bonds Worth USD 792 Mln

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Kuwait announced Monday issuance of bonds and tawarruq worth KD 240 million (USD 792 million). The central bank said in a statement to KUNA the issuance is valid for six months, at an income rate of 4.5 percent. (end) fnk

