               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Central Bank Issues Bonds Worth USD 792 Mln


3/25/2024 3:05:37 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Kuwait announced Monday issuance of bonds and tawarruq worth KD 240 million (USD 792 million).
The central bank said in a statement to KUNA the issuance is valid for six months, at an income rate of 4.5 percent. (end)
fnk


MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108019564

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search