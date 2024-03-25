Kuwait Amir Visits Nabat Poets' Diwan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday visited the Nabat Poets' Diwan, accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

They were welcomed by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Secretary and Director of the Diwan Nassar Al-Khamsan.

His Highness the Amir, in a speech, congratulated the audience on the holy month of Ramadhan.

His Highness the Amir praised the Diwan as a great edifice for conserving the literary heritage, social traditions and national identity of the country, hailing efforts of the Diwan to digitize the traditional Nabati poetry, keep abreast with the advancement of information technology, and tap into the experience of the Ministry of Information in this regard.

Further, His Highness the Amir called on the Diwan members to adhere to the rules and parameters of Nabati poetry; continue excelling in producing creative poems; organize more competitions and symposia; encourage young poets to adopt this style of poetry; and publicize this poetry via the traditional and modern mass media.

On his part, Secretary and Director of the Diwaniya Nassar Al-Khamsan expressed, on behalf of Diwan members, best wishes for His Highness the Amir.

He also read a Nabati poem welcoming His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister and other officials. (end)

