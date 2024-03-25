Kuwait Amir Visits Sports Club For Deaf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid a visit Monday to Kuwait Sports Club for the Deaf.

His Highness, accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, delivered a speech, in which he greeted and congratulated the Club's members and staff on the holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness the Amir also expressed appreciation to Club members for their efforts and contributions in all activities; especially sports, on both local and international levels, reiterating the State's keenness to provide all support and care to ensure the development and improvement of skills of all Club members. "With your skills, you established that determination and sport can overcome disability, and you are able to achieve goals and ambitions," His Highness addressed the gathering.

At His Highness's reception were Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications' Affairs Dawood Marafi, Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Youssef Al-Baidan and Chairman of the Club Anwar Al-Harbi.

At the conclusion, His Highness was presented with a souvenir marking the visit. (end)

