GCC Chief Welcomes UNSC Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 25 (KUNA) - The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), Jassim Al-Budaiwi, welcomed Monday the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2728 demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a press statement, the Secretary-General stressed the necessity of adopting the resolution to reach a permanent and sustainable ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the parties' compliance with their obligations under international law, expanding the scope of the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in the entire Gaza Strip, and enhancing their protection.

He hoped that this decision would lead to alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza and would contribute to stopping the escalation, targeting and forcibly displacing Palestinian civilians, achieving a comprehensive cessation of the crisis, and ending the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He also called on the Israeli occupation forces to immediately comply with this resolution and adhere to United Nations resolutions and the requirements of international humanitarian law, while immediately stopping targeting civilians in Gaza and humanitarian institutions and headquarters, including hospitals, schools and shelters.

Earlier, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. (end)

