Jordan Dispatches 73 New Food-Laden Trucks To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 25 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) has sent three convoys of food aid to the people of Gaza in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army and the World Food Program (WFP).A JHCO statement issued on Monday said that the convoys consist of 73 trucks loaded with food parcels and flour, and were sent during the past two days through the King Hussein Bridge to reach the people in the Gaza Strip through the Karem Abu Salem border crossing.JHCO Secretary-General, Hussein Al Shebli, said that "in continuation of the Jordanian efforts to support our people in Gaza, these convoys of food aid and basic flour were prepared in coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces and in cooperation with the World Food Program (WFP)."Al Shebli added that "we are seeking to bring in more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to alleviate the conditions its people are going through."The JHCO continues to receive cash donations through its bank account No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06 at Bank al Etihad, through electronic wallets, or through CliQ JHCOGAZA, in addition to "e-Fawateercom" and through its website,