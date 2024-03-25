FM, Belgian Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Stop Aggression On Gaza, Deliver Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 25 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib discussed in a phone call on Monday efforts to stop the aggression on Gaza and deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, whose people are facing famine.Safadi expressed appreciation for Belgium's positions calling for a ceasefire, the entry of aid, and supporting the Palestinians' right to freedom and statehood.He emphasized the significance of various European nations' initial moves to recognize the State of Palestine.Along with talking about the development of bilateral relations, the two ministers underlined how eager they were to maintain bilateral consultation and coordination as well as collaboration within the framework of the European Union, which Belgium is currently chairing.