Security Council Passes Resolution To Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, March 25 (Petra) -- The UN Security Council Monday approved a draft resolution submitted by non-permanent member states calling for an end to the Israeli war on Gaza during Ramadan.The text of the draft resolution, on which 14 countries voted, and the US abstained, omitted "permanent and sustainable" from the first paragraph an hour before the start of the session.The Council had rejected a Russian proposal to keep "permanent and sustainable" in the text. Three members voted in favour of the proposal and the US United States opposed it. Eleven members abstained from voting.The resolution calls for "an immediate ceasefire during the month of Ramadan, respected by all parties, leading to a ceasefire. It also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees, and ensuring access to humanitarian aid to meet their medical needs."The Council stressed "the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians and enhance their protection in the entire Gaza Strip."It urged lifting barriers to delivering humanitarian assistance in line with international humanitarian law and resolutions 2712 and 2720.