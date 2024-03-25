Army Chief, French Military Official Talk Cooperation

Amman, Mar. 25 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Yousef Huneiti, on Monday received Commander of the French Operations in the Indian Ocean Vice Admiral Emmanuel Slaars and the accompanying delegation.Huneiti discussed with the guest aspects of military joint cooperation and coordination in various military operational, training and logistical fields, aimed to achieve the desired goals of serving the two countries' armed forces.

