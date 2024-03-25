PSD Chief, UK Envoy Talk Ties, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.25 (Petra) -Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), Maj. Gen. Dr. Obaid Allah Maaytah, met in his office on Monday with the British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall.The two sides discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation ties between the two friendly countries' security apparatuses.The official also renewed signing of the agreement related to building training and technical capabilities and developing performance aimed at serving society, according to a PSD statement.Maaytah stressed the PSD's keenness to consolidate frameworks of the extended strategic partnership with the United Kingdom in various fields, especially exchange of modern practical and training expertise and development of security and humanitarian services provided to citizens.Maaytah praised the level of joint cooperation with the British side.Meanwhile, the British envoy valued the PSD's efforts to provide comprehensive security and humanitarian services and the necessity of continuing to modernize them.The diplomat stressed his country's keenness on importance of continuing joint cooperation and coordination in a way that contributes to serve the two friendly countries.