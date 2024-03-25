Valu, Braun Partner To Ease Accessibility Of Grooming Products In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Valu, MENA's leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today its strategic partnership with Proctor & Gamble (P&G) to offer innovative financing solutions for Braun's grooming products' consumers in Egypt.



The collaboration is set to improve accessibility to Braun's grooming products by providing affordability solutions for consumers. Through this partnership, Valu aims to empower consumers to make easier and faster purchase decisions, particularly for high-cash outlay products like Braun.

This collaboration marks the first partnership between a Financial Technology provider and a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in Egypt.



It will enable customers to purchase Braun products through multiple online and retail channels with special discounts and zero-interest offerings when utilizing Valu's services. This not only benefits consumers by making premium grooming products more affordable but also strengthens Valu's position as a leading provider of innovative financial solutions in the region.

Bassel El Tokhy, Group Chief Operations Officer of Valu, said,“Cultivating strategic partnerships is at the core of Valu's mission to redefine financial accessibility in the MENA region, which is why we are incredibly excited to join forces with P&G to enhance accessibility to Braun's grooming products. At Valu, we believe in empowering consumers by providing them with flexible financial solutions that meet their needs. Through this collaboration, we are not only making premium grooming products more affordable but also streamlining the purchasing process for our customers. The collaboration with Braun is also a stepping stone for future collaborations with other P&G brands across its categories.”

Braun, a trusted brand in Egypt, offers a diverse range of grooming products for both males and females, including shavers, stylers, home laser products, and Silk-épil devices, providing convenience for consumers to groom and style at home.

Karim El Sherif, Chief Marketing Officer – Africa at P&G , commented,“At P&G, we continuously strive to provide our consumers with products that meet their needs and improve their daily lives. Our partnership with Valu allows us to take this commitment further by offering flexible payment options for Braun's grooming products. We believe that removing financial barriers can make our products more accessible to a wider audience, ultimately enhancing consumer satisfaction.”

