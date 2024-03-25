Monday Stocks To Watch As Bitcoin Price Rises (NASDAQ: MARA) (NASDAQ: COIN) (NASDAQ: BTBT)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on bitcoin and crypto stocks as Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD ) runs again this Monday morning Bitcoin is currently trading at $69,189.17, gaining $3,556.22 or 5.42%.

Bitcoin stocks are taking over as stocks to trade today for retail investors as cannabis stocks take a break from last week's massive rally and have a much needed pullback.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ) is trading at $21.94, up $1.07 or 5.13%, with a morning high of $22.5.

Today Marathon announced it launched MARAFW and MARA UCB 2100, industry leading firmware and a control board designed to improve the performance, efficiency, and versatility of various Bitcoin mining rigs.

For the past year, Marathon has been developing and testing MARAFW and MARA UCB 2100 control board as part of its vertical tech stack to optimize performance. The Company is currently rolling out MARAFW across its fleet of more than 200,000 Bitcoin mining rigs.

Given the positive results of these initial rollouts, Marathon is now offering both MARAFW and MARA UCB 2100 to the broader Bitcoin mining community. Marathon has already successfully sold MARAFW and MARA UCB2100 to multiple enterprise clients. The Company is now providing all interested miners with the opportunity to experience some of the unique technology that sets Marathon apart.

MARAFW is custom firmware designed to optimize the individual chip settings of Bitcoin miners, providing an opportunity to improve their performance and efficiency while stabilizing operations. MARAFW offers several key features that seek to optimize Bitcoin miners, including increasing hash rate while maintaining optimal efficiency and allowing for quick auto-tuning or manual customization of settings for targeted performance. It provides options for overclocking to assist in boosting bitcoin production or underclocking for improved efficiency. Additionally, MARAFW includes intelligent thermal protection to defend miners against overheating, thereby protecting their longevity. MARAFW is compatible with the majority of stock control boards, as well as Marathon's MARA UCB 2100.

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT ) is trading up at $9.11, up 0.39 or 4.47%. The stock's high was $0.35.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN ) is seeing strong gains, currently trading at $279.33, up $23.82 or 9.32% with a morning high of $281.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT ) is trading at $2.4800, up 0.0900 or 3.77%.

Research more bitcoin and crypto stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.