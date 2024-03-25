(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) 2024 Australian IT Journalism Awards Winners Announced David Swan and the ABC Take Top Honours



ABC News and David Swan, technology editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have walked away with the "Gold Lizzies", taking the top honours at the 22nd Annual Samsung IT Journalism Awards.

Produced by media intelligence platform Influencing , the Awards recognise the most outstanding journalists and outlets covering technology in Australia each year.

This year our event's new home at Doltone House in Jones Bay Wharf played host to around 300 guests and sponsors, with the harbour providing a stunning backdrop for red carpet arrivals & cocktails from 6.30pm.

Below - Marc Fennell of the ABC with Graeme Philipson Best Columnist winner Jackson Ryan on the red carpet.

With 23 categories contested by 140 entrants, the awards were as closely fought as they have ever been. This year The Age and Sydney Morning Herald's David Swan and ABC News have taken home the top awards known as the gold Lizzies, taking home Best Journalist and Best Title respectively.

This was the third win for both parties. David Swan also scored the trophy for Best Technology Journalist and Best Telecommunications Journalist with a highly commended in the Best Technology Issues category.



Meanwhile ABC News also took home Best Gaming Coverage and Best News Coverage in addition to their Best Title win. The ABC team is pictured below with our Naming Rights sponsor Samsung Australia.

Left to to right: Julian Fell (ABC); Ben Spraggon (ABC); Matea Rojas, Head of Corporate Communications at Samsung Australia; Gianfranco Di Giovanni (ABC) and Jackson Ryan.

"Once again, the Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards proved what a special event it is - it is remarkable that even after 22 years it continues to grow in importance and stature," said Influencing CEO and show host / MC Phil Sim (Pictured below presenting this year's Pioneer of IT Media to industry veteran Len Rust).

"Our 2024 awards once again served their mission. Primarily, that is to recognise excellence in technology media and journalism, with the ambition that it inspires journalists to rigorously investigate and report on critical technology-related issues faced by the world today."

"However, it is also about bonding the community - it is the one event that brings together technology journalists, and the people they work with, to renew friendships and build new ones, and with more than 280 people in attendance, it certainly achieved that again."

We would like to once again thank all our sponsors for their support; the community of media communications professionals who choose to join in support of the event each year, and of course all our entrants, finalists and winners at this year's Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards.

The complete list of winners and highly-commendeds is below. Thank you everyone for making the event special, we look forward to bring this event to you again in 2025.

2024 IT Journalism Award Winners

Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist

Petra Stock

HC: Emily Spindler-Carruthers



Best Security Journalist

David Swan

HC: Patrick Gray

Best Technical Journalist

David Braue

HC: Jeremy Nadel

Best Gaming Journalist

Fergus Halliday

HC: Daniel Van Boom

Best Gaming Coverage

ABC News

HC: GamesHub

Paul Zucker Best Technology Industry Journalist

Jessica Sier

HC: Nick Bonyhady

Best Game Reviewer

Edmond Tran

HC: Amanda Yeo

Best Technology Reviewer

John Davidson

HC: Alex Kidman

Best Technology Issues Journalist

Ariel Bogle

HC: David Swan, Julian Fell

Pioneer of IT Media

Len Rust

Best Short Form Content

Tobias Venus

HC: Cam Wilson

John Costello Best Business Technology Journalist

Justin Hendry

HC: Paul Smith

Best Business Coverage

The Australian Financial Review

HC: Mi-3

Best Consumer Technology Coverage

The Age & Sydney Morning Herald

HC: SmartCompany, Canstar Blue

Best News Coverage

ABC News Story Lab

HC: The Age & Sydney Morning Herald

Graeme Philipson Best Columnist

Jackson Ryan

HC: Paul Smith

Cass Warneminde Best News Journalist

Ariel Bogle

HC: Andrew Birmingham, Joseph Brookes, David Braue

Best Independent Media

Checkpoint Gaming

HC: The Martech Weekly, Player2

Helen Dancer Best Consumer Technology Journalist

Alex Kidman

HC: Fergus Halliday

Best Audio Program

Risky Business

HC: Download This Show, Debunks

Best Video Program

SBS

HC: Tobias Venus

Best Telecommunications Journalist

David Swan

HC: Paul Smith

David Hellaby Best Media Relations

Salvatore Di Muccio

HC: Angela



Best Corporate Content

David Braue

HC: Huntley Mitchell

Gold Lizzie: Best Journalist of the Year

David Swan

Gold Lizzie: Best Title of the Year

ABC

About Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards

Known affectionately as The Lizzies and held every year since 2003, the Australian IT Journalism Awards acknowledge the most outstanding journalists and outlets covering technology in Australia each year. Content, Journalism, Beat/Vertical and Media Relations - there are 21 separate awards, plus our two special categories: Title of the Year, currently held by the Australian Financial Review; and Journalist of the Year, currently held by David Braue. Ensuring audiences have an accurate, balanced & accessible understanding of technology is critical for Australia's future commercial growth. The peer-judged awards advance this cause each year, by publicly identifying and encouraging good tech journalism.

