DC Healthcare Continues Growth Momentum with Second DC Body Outlet Opening in USJ Taipan Group's Expansion Reflects Growing Demand for Aesthetic and Wellness Services



KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad

("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), an aesthetic medical services provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, continues the Group's growth momentum to announcing the opening of the latest DC Body outlet in USJ Taipan. This opening mark a significant stride in DC Healthcare's mission to make superior aesthetic and wellness services more accessible while continuing to cater to the diverse needs of its growing clientele.

DC Body - USJ Taipan represent an innovative leap for DC Healthcare, extending the Group's offerings into specialised weight management, personalised nutrition counselling and body contouring. DC Body - USJ Taipan is designed in harmony with the Group's philosophy of personalised, holistic care, developed in collaboration with esteemed medical professionals from Dr. Chong Clinic and certified nutritionists. By integrating cutting-edge technology with tailor-made wellness programs, DC Body aims to redefine the wellness journey for individuals seeking comprehensive body care and transformative health solutions.

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare expressed his enthusiasm for the Group's expansion, "We are thrilled to introduce our DC Body centres, broadening our spectrum of health and aesthetic services. This expansion into USJ Taipan not only demonstrates our commitment to excellence and innovation but also signifies our response to the growing demand for holistic aesthetic and wellness solutions. We believe in empowering our clients on their journey to wellness and aesthetic, and the new outlet is a testament to our dedication to providing comprehensive, client-centered care."

As DC Healthcare continues to extend its geographical reach, the strategic placement of new outlets is anticipated to significantly contribute to the Group's growth trajectory. With a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and patient satisfaction, DC Healthcare is well-equipped to lead in the ever-evolving landscape of aesthetic medicine and wellness, promising a future where aesthetic and health go hand in hand.