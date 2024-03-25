BYD Rolled Off Its 7 Millionth New Energy Vehicle

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- On March 25th, BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, became the world's first automaker to roll off its 7 millionth new energy vehicle, the DENZA N7, which was unveiled at its Jinan factory in China, symbolizing another groundbreaking accomplishment for the brand.

BYD reached the production of 1 millionth NEV in May 2021 and rapidly multiplied this figure threefold within 18 months, then surpassed 5 million units in merely 9 additional months. In just 7 months from this mark, BYD accelerated to the 7 million milestone, showcasing a robust end-to-end supply chain and the effect of scale. In 2023, BYD's cumulative annual sales of NEV soared to 3.02 million units, solidifying its status as the global leader in NEV sales. A variety of models from its extensive brand portfolio consistently led sales rankings within their individual categories.

Proactively engaging with the international market, BYD quickly expanded its global footprint in 2023, witnessing a surge in overseas new energy passenger car sales that exceeded 240,000 units-a 337% year-on-year growth-making it the top Chinese exporter of NEVs in 2023. Up to now, BYD's new energy passenger vehicles have been introduced to 64 countries and regions globally, with strategic investments in manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and Hungary. This year, BYD also becomes the official partner of UEFA European Football Championship 2024TM, showcasing its new energy vehicles on the world stage.

Looking ahead, BYD commits to broadening and deepening localization strategies for its products, technologies, and brand presence across international markets, continuing to drive the global automotive industry towards a greener era.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, and electronic controllers. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid Technology, e Platform 3.0, CTB Technology, e4 Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and DMO super hybrid platform. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on the EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 11 years in a row.

