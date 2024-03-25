LS Polls: Congress Names Robert Bruce In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The Congress on Monday in its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls named Robert Bruce in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency.

In Tamil Nadu, the party has already announced the candidature of Karti P. Chidambaram (Sivaganga), S. Jothimani (Karur), Sasikanth Senthil (Tiruvallur SC), MK Vishnuprasad (Cuddalore), B. Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar), K. Gopinath (Krishnagiri) and Vijay Vasanth (Kanniyakumari) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.