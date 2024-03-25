Hanuman Beniwal To Be INDIA Bloc Candidate From Nagaur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal will be the INDIA bloc candidate from the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan.

The Congress had left the seat for Beniwal's RLP.

He will file his nomination on March 27 for the seat, which will go to polls in the first round of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

He had met Congress MLAs and prominent leaders of Nagaur in Jaipur on Sunday.

Beniwal will face BJP's Jyoti Mirdha again in Nagaur seat. However, In 2019, Mirdha was the Congress candidate, while Beniwal was the NDA candidate. Mirdha was also the Congress candidate in 2014, but Beniwal had contested as an independent then, and CR Chaudhary was the BJP nominee.