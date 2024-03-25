Oil Retreats Within An Upward Channel

Oil closed last week with minimal gains, settling just above $80 per barrel WTI.



It appears that much of the commodity speculation has moved into cocoa, leaving oil at the mercy of longer trends.



WTI has been trading in a bullish range since mid-December, and since the beginning of last week, a further pullback from the upper boundary has been indicated. The logical course of events is now a correction to the lower boundary of the channel, which is now at $76.4, adding around $0.4 per day.



On the way down, the oil will encounter two important support levels. The first is the 200-day moving average (now at $78.4) and the 50-day average ($77.2). Both lines are pointing up, and there is a“golden cross” formation, which adds to the speculative interest.



Friday's data showed a decline in the total number of active drilling rigs to 624. This figure has been relatively stable since last November, after falling since the beginning of 2023.

