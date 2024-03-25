(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Mainberg Asset Management Press Release





Best European Special Situations Fund for the fourth consecutive year







Mainberg Special Situations Fund receives Hedge Fund Journal's 2024 UCITS Hedge Award

Honoured for best performance in 2023 and over two-year and three year period, following three previous consecutive awards continuous annual outperformance since 2019





Frankfurt, 25. March 2024. The London UK-based industry publication“The Hedge Fund Journal” has awarded its UCITS Hedge Award 2024 for the best European Special Situations fund in 2023 and over a two-year and three-year period to the Mainberg Special Situations Fund HI (ISIN DE000A2JQH97 / WKN A2JQH9), thereby recognising the value appreciation of the fund in 2023 and over the last two and three years.



The attractive risk characteristics of the fund have been validated once more against a backdrop of global turbulence and intensified geopolitical frictions. The fund's robustness in such market conditions and its low correlation with other asset classes underline the additional value it brings to investors. Investments in the fund can be bought and sold daily at net asset value.



Hamlin Lovell, Contributing Editor of The Hedge Fund Journal , commented:“Once more I would like to congratulate Mainberg Asset Management on having won our UCITS Hedge Award for the fourth consecutive year for best risk-adjusted returns in the European Special Situations strategy category in 2023 and over the last two and three years years ending in December 2023. Rudolf Ferscha and Robert Hillmann have honed their distinguished Special Situations investment strategy and style over more than a decade of serving professional investors. Their UCITS fund has again demonstrated leading performance and outstanding resilience. The Mainberg Special Situations UCITS Fund has combined absolute out-performance with attractive risk characteristics and has delivered superior returns and low correlation with the general market since its inception more than five years ago.”





Special Situations as a prime opportunity for highly protected and uncorrelated investments

Mainberg Special Situations Fund HI invests in equity opportunities created by M&A and other Special Situations like domination and profit and loss transfer agreements and changes of legal form. Special Situations investments excel at offering asymmetrical risk profiles with opportunities for value appreciation despite limited risk. Such opportunities include higher counter-offers or offer increases in bid situations, additionally through legal proceedings leading to top-up payments in squeeze-outs. Simultaneously, special situations investments do not suffer proportionately from equity market setbacks, as for example in cash bids the target's shares are supported by the acquisition price.

“We are delighted to once again receive the UCITS Hedge Award for our UCITS Special Situations Fund. It is testament to the excellent work by the research team that we are being honoured in such a special way for the outstanding performance of our UCITS fund” said Rudolf Ferscha and Robert Hillmann, the Mainberg Asset Management founders and seed-investors of the Mainberg Special Situations UCITS Fund.

The founders of Mainberg Asset Management have jointly invested in Special Situations for more than a decade. Supported by the proprietary Mainberg research team and outsourced specialist screening and research capabilities, opportunities are identified which are not easily recognisable without such support and relevant experience. Mainberg only invests on the basis of publicly announced transactions.





Mainberg Special Situations UCITS fund offers a broadly diversified and highly liquid alternative



“ We continue to invest in a highly disciplined fashion into well researched special situations. Our focus is on attractive asymmetrical performance characteristics, where the laws and regulations applicable to these special situations generate optionality to protect against the downside” says Robert Hillmann.“Our portfolio normally consists of around 30 investments across different stages and types of special situations, and is well diversified also in terms of size of market capitalisation, industries and across several European countries. Whilst UCITS rules require a minimum of 16 investments, we currently hold 34 positions, which also supports the further scalability of the fund.”. Rudolf Ferscha added:“The fund is particularly well suited for investors who are interested in attractive absolute returns and who are equally risk-conscious, benefiting from returns largely uncorrelated to other asset classes. This asymmetrical risk profile cannot be synthetically replicated as a combination of other financial instruments and therefore delivers genuine diversification effects for any type of portfolio.”





Experienced Partners Hansainvest, NFS Netfonds and Donner & Reuschel

“We are hugely grateful to our partners Hansainvest, NFS Netfonds Financial Service GmbH and Donner & Reuschel, through whom we can offer our investors a solid and proven investment infrastructure and additional layers of quality assurance and execution excellence. They have significantly contributed to the successful development of our UCITS fund” Rudolf Ferscha commented.





About Mainberg Asset Management

Mainberg Asset Management was founded by Rudolf Ferscha and Robert Hillmann in 2018 and advises the Mainberg Special Situations Fund HI. The founders have decades of capital markets experience in Special Situations like M&A and squeeze-out procedures. They have an extensive network of experienced industry specialists and advisers.

Rudolf Ferscha, previously a management board member of Goldman Sachs Bank in Frankfurt and of Deutsche Börse AG, also served as CEO of derivatives exchange Eurex and as chairman of the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In 2006 he founded Gledhow Capital Partners, specializing in investments in capital markets technology and infrastructure, payment systems and asset management, who in 2012 were joined by Robert Hillmann as Special Situations Partner. Robert by that stage had held professional roles with Credit Suisse (Deutschland) AG and at a Zurich based hedge fund advisory firm. Originally working in academic capital markets research, he has focused on Special Situations since 2003.





Contact:

Dr. Robert Hillmann

Managing Director

Mainberg Asset Management GmbH

Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4

60306 Frankfurt am Main

Email: ...



Tel: +49 69 273156170





Dies ist eine Marketing-Anzeige. Bitte lesen Sie den Prospekt des OGAW und das KIID, bevor Sie eine endgültige Anlageentscheidung treffen. Die Mainberg Asset Management GmbH ist im Rahmen der Anlageberatung gem. § 2 Abs. 2 Nr. 4 WpIG ausschließlich auf Rechnung und unter der Haftung der NFS Netfonds Financial Service GmbH, Heidenkampsweg 73, 20097 Hamburg tätig. Die NFS ist ein Wertpapierinstitut gem. § 2 Abs. 1 WpIG und verfügt über die erforderlichen Erlaubnisse der Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin).

