EQS-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
R-Logitech elects to capitalize the interest due on 29th March 2024
25.03.2024 / 16:15 CET/CEST
R-Logitech elects to capitalize the interest due on 29 th March 2024
Monaco, March 25,
2024 – R-Logitech S.A.M, in accordance with the amended terms and conditions of its 2018/2024 notes, has elected to
capitalize the interest due on 29th
March 2024.
For Further Information
R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| R-LOGITECH S.A.M.
|
| 7, rue du Gabian
|
| 98000 Monaco
|
| Monaco
| Phone:
| +377 97 98 67 71
| E-mail:
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A3LJCA6, DE000A3K73Z7
| WKN:
| A3LJCA, A3K73Z
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
