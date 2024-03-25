EQS-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

R-Logitech elects to capitalize the interest due on 29th March 2024

R-Logitech elects to capitalize the interest due on 29 th March 2024





Monaco, March 25,

2024 – R-Logitech S.A.M, in accordance with the amended terms and conditions of its 2018/2024 notes, has elected to

capitalize the interest due on 29th

March 2024.





For Further Information

R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

