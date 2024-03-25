               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
R-Logitech Elects To Capitalize The Interest Due On 29Th March 2024


3/25/2024 2:16:27 PM

R-Logitech elects to capitalize the interest due on 29th March 2024
R-Logitech elects to capitalize the interest due on 29 th March 2024


Monaco, March 25,
2024 – R-Logitech S.A.M, in accordance with the amended terms and conditions of its 2018/2024 notes, has elected to
capitalize the interest due on 29th
March 2024.


R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

