Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Retains Seasoned Securities Lawyer To Assist In Uplisting Plans

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Bravo retained Richard (“Rick”) Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C., a seasoned securities lawyer, and former SEC Staffer, to assist in national stock exchange uplisting plans In February 2024, Bravo finalized a deal to acquire Streaming TVEE Inc.'s assets, making a step toward establishing its flagship offering, TVee NOW(TM) The video streaming market was valued at $554.33 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3%, resulting in an estimated value of $1.9 trillion by 2030 Bravo plans to launch TVee NOW(TM) on platforms such as Roku, Apple, and Google Play stores
Bravo Multinational (OTC: BRVO) , a company actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors to generate long-term value through high-growth business ventures, recently announced that it has retained Richard (“Rick”) Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C. Jones is a seasoned securities lawyer and former SEC Staffer, and will assist the company in its plan to uplist onto a national stock exchange over the coming months. He has decades of legal and financial expertise guiding public companies and holds the designation of DAD (Attorney Designated Advisor for Disclosure) for OTC markets.
“We are excited to announce this important next step in our uplisting process. Rick will assist our corporate team with the expertise necessary for a successful transaction. In consultation with Rick and our other Board of Directors, we are evaluating the NYSE-American and Nasdaq Capital Markets as our two...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to BRVO are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN25032024000224011066ID1108019102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.