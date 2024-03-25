Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Retains Seasoned Securities Lawyer To Assist In Uplisting Plans

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Bravo retained Richard (“Rick”) Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C., a seasoned securities lawyer, and former SEC Staffer, to assist in national stock exchange uplisting plans

In February 2024, Bravo finalized a deal to acquire Streaming TVEE Inc.'s assets, making a step toward establishing its flagship offering, TVee NOW(TM)

The video streaming market was valued at $554.33 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3%, resulting in an estimated value of $1.9 trillion by 2030 Bravo plans to launch TVee NOW(TM) on platforms such as Roku, Apple, and Google Play stores

Bravo Multinational (OTC: BRVO) , a company actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors to generate long-term value through high-growth business ventures, recently announced that it has retained Richard (“Rick”) Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C. Jones is a seasoned securities lawyer and former SEC Staffer, and will assist the company in its plan to uplist onto a national stock exchange over the coming months. He has decades of legal and financial expertise guiding public companies and holds the designation of DAD (Attorney Designated Advisor for Disclosure) for OTC markets.

“We are excited to announce this important next step in our uplisting process. Rick will assist our corporate team with the expertise necessary for a successful transaction. In consultation with Rick and our other Board of Directors, we are evaluating the NYSE-American and Nasdaq Capital Markets as our two...

