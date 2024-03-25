Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Helps Lead The Electric Boating Revolution, Establishes Partnership With Key Distributor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Electric boats offer an impressive list of benefits for boating enthusiasts

New partnership establishes exclusive distributorship agreement for south Florida, includes“milestone” order for VMAR's Phantom Nautical Ventures Marine Group has ordered 50 units of VMAR's Phantom, a boat constructed from fully recyclable materials

The advantages of electric propulsion are spreading beyond the roads to the waterways. Boat enthusiasts see the importance of sustainability as they consider electric boats, but they are recognizing other perks as well. The swell of support for electric boats can be seen in many ways, including the recent news from

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a global leader and innovator in the performance electric recreational boating industry. The company received a purchase order for 50 units of its Phantom model from Nautical Ventures Marine Group, a premier provider of maritime products and services ( ).

“There's no denying the appeal of gliding over the open water, wind in your hair, and the sun on your face,” states an Elektrek article titled“Thinking of Buying a Small Boat? Here's Why It Should Probably Be Electric” ( ).“Boat ownership has long been a cherished dream for many, and with...

