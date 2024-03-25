Zoned Properties Inc. (ZDPY) Seizing Real Estate Opportunities In Growing Cannabis Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Cannabis industry retail opportunities growing amid evolving regulations, increasing consumer demand, and shifting public attitudes

Demand for specialized, direct-to-consumer properties includes dispensaries, manufacturing or processing centers, and distribution hubs

ZDPY is a technology-driven property investment company that focuses on securing direct-to-consumer real estate opportunities in the regulated cannabis market

ZDPY has recently secured and acquired investment properties in Michigan, Arizona, and Illinois with 100% occupancy and a weighted average lease term of 10+ years All ZDPY properties are occupied by commercial cannabis tenants, company anticipates $2.5+ million from its property investment portfolio in 2024

Changing regulations and attitudes towards cannabis use are transforming the industry, leading to new opportunities in the real estate sector.

Zoned Properties (OTCQB: ZDPY) , a technology-driven property investment company, focuses on seizing direct-to-consumer real estate opportunities in the rapidly growing and regulated cannabis market.

Cannabis businesses are expanding significantly as regulations evolve, leading to an increased demand for specialized, direct-to-consumer properties that include dispensaries, manufacturing or processing centers, and distribution hubs. Real estate investors are capitalizing on this demand by acquiring...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ZDPY are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN