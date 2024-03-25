Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Welcomes Newest Dual-Listing Issuer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, has published a blog article introducing

Impact Analytics Inc. (CSE: PACT, Upstream: PACT)

to its roster of dual-listed issuers. For the unveiling, Upstream met with Impact Analytics CEO Eric Entz to provide an overview of the company and its mission to revolutionize the traditional perspectives on risk management through unique approaches and novel technology.“We are achieving this by developing a comprehensive suite of applications powered by our proprietary in-house developed AI. These applications are designed to function both as standalone solutions and as part of an integrated ecosystem, offering flexibility and efficiency,” Entz stated during the interview.“We are thrilled to dual list on Upstream's next generation marketplace. We are adding new value to our shareholders while expanding our company and mission to a modern, global investor-base... Impact is on the verge of releasing the MVPs of our first platform offerings, Credessential and Lana. We have a pipeline of BD and test partners that we are ready to announce shortly. The timing could not be better for the dual listing, as a wider market can get visibility into our rollouts...”

To view the full blog, visit



