Investornewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Names New SVP Of US Operations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC) , a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company, has appointed Brent Berg as its new senior vice president, U.S. operations. Berg comes to his new position with more than 27 years of experience in the minerals industry; more than two decades of that has been spent in uranium production in the United States and Canada. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Rare Element Resources Ltd. In that position, he managed overall day-to-day management and operations. He also served as president of Cameco Resources, where he led the company's U.S. uranium in-situ recovery (“ISR”) operations in

Wyoming

and Nebraska. While at Cameco, Berg oversaw U.S. production reaching more than 2.6 million pounds. In addition, Berg gained invaluable open pit and underground mining experience as he worked with Cameco's Key Lake,

McArthur River

and

Rabbit Lake

operations.“Brent is a proven uranium mining professional with significant ISR production experience including many years developing and operating projects in the great state of Wyoming,” said Uranium Energy CEO and president Amir Adnani in the press release.“He will be working with

Donna Wichers, vice president of Wyoming Operations, for the important restart of uranium production at our

Christensen Ranch/Irigaray in-situ recovery operations in Wyoming. Brent will also be working with our other exciting ISR production growth initiatives

underway in

Texas.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest-growing supplier of the fuel for green-energy transition to a low-carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium projects in

the United States

and high-grade conventional projects in

Canada. The company has two production-ready, ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in

south Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, UEC has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American-warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit .

