Investornewsbreaks Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Sets Date For Q4, FY 2023 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ideanomics

(NASDAQ: IDEX) , a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, has scheduled a conference call/webinar to spotlight its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. The company announced that members of its senior management team will host the call, which is slated for April 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Those interested in accessing the call can dial +1-253-205-0468, then use meeting ID 9383222914. The event will include an overview and discussion of the financial results as well as a Q&A session. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website after the event.

To view the webinar, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Ideanomics Inc.

Ideanomics is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation and financial services, the company provides solutions for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. For more information about the company, please visit

.

IBN