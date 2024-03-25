Investornewsbreaks Cboe Canada Inc. Announces Three New RBC Bond Efts Now Listed, Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cboe Canada Inc announced that RBC iShares has launched three new ETF series of existing RBC Fixed Income Pools on Cboe Canada Inc. The ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (“RBC GAM”) and are now trading on Cboe Canada. The symbols are RBC Core Bond Pool

(AQL: RCOR) , RBC Core Plus Bond Pool

(AQL: RPLS) and RBC Conservative Bond Pool

(AQL: RCNS) . RBC GAM is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada and is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors. According to the announcement, the new ETF Series“expands RBC iShares' suite of actively managed ETFs and brings the investment expertise of [its] global fixed income team to Canadian financial advisors and investors who use ETFs to build their portfolios.” The three new ETF series are designed to provide regular income and modest capital appreciation balanced with the risk and return preferences of individual investors. The new bond funds join

nine other RBC ETFs

already listed on Cboe Canada.“With this latest ETF series launch, RBC iShares continues to leverage their strengths to deliver diversified investment solutions for Canadians,” said Cboe Canada chief revenue officer Erik Sloane in the press release.“We're incredibly excited to expand our collaboration with RBC iShares as they advance the Canadian ETF landscape and provide investors with finely tuned investment solutions.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Cboe Canada Inc.

Cboe Canada is Canada's tier-1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven innovation economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data. Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future. Cboe powers

ETF Market Canada

, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis. Real-time, institutional-grade data allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge. For more information, please visit .

