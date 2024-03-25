HMC Campaign Highlights World Optometry Day 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) To highlight the vital role of optometry in eyecare and promote awareness about maintaining good vision, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) observed the World Optometry Day with a public campaign under the theme:“A better vision leads to a better life”.

The objectives of the day observed annually on March 23 included advocating eye health, emphasising the contributions of optometrists, combating vision impairment, educating the public, advocating for optometric services, fostering collaboration, commending achievements, and promoting research and innovation.

Every year, the World Council of Optometry (WCO) celebrates World Optometry Week (March 21 to 25) and World Optometry Day (March 23) to urge support for colleagues in the field of optometry, and to increase awareness of the role of clinical optometry and the health aspects of optometry around the world.

HMC campaign featured different activities such as visual acuity screening to provide free visual acuity tests to assess participants' clarity of vision and identify any potential refractive errors.

Optometry staff utilised cutting-edge facilities to conduct contact lens screenings, providing participants with information about contact lens options and fittings in addition to conducting education sessions on refractive errors to raise awareness about different types of refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. These sessions also covered the assessment and management options available for each type of refractive error.

Dr Nabila al-Tamimi, head of optometry at HMC and senior clinical scientist said:“Our campaign provides resources and information about different eye conditions, treatment options, and preventive measures to empower participants to take control of their eye health. We also encourage follow-up appointments and screenings to monitor eye health, track any changes, and adjust treatments as needed.”

MENAFN25032024000067011011ID1108019053