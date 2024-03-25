QU Announces Dates For Female Graduation Ceremonies

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) will organise separate graduation ceremonies for its Class of 2024 female students, from May 9 to 12 in the QU Sports and Events Complex, a statement said.

The graduation ceremonies will be streamed live on the QU YouTube Channel. The graduates will be received on stage by the dean of their respective college as well as the ceremony organisers.

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024 will include graduates of the semesters: Summer 2023, Fall 2023 and Winter 2024, in addition to those who are expected to graduate by the end of Spring 2024. The graduates of Summer 2024 will celebrate their graduation with the Class of 2025.

Graduation of College of Engineering, College of Law and College of Sharia students will take place at 4pm on May 9 while College of Arts and Sciences graduation will take place on May 11 9pm.

Graduation of the students of College of Business and Economics will be held on May 11 at 4pm and the QU Health Colleges graduation will be on May 12 at 9am. The graduation of the students of the College of Education will take place at 4pm on May 12.

