Shura Okays Draft Law Allowing Exemptions For Hosting Tournaments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council held its regular weekly meeting at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall Monday, under the chairmanship of HE Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdulla al-Ghanim.

The Council approved a draft law regarding exemptions and facilitations for the State's hosting of sport tournaments, after having reviewed the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee's report on the matter and the members discussing the provisions of the draft law.

Moreover, the Council reviewed a draft law amending some provisions of the Qatar Financial Center law promulgated by Law No. 7 of 2005, referred to the Council by the esteemed government. The Council decided to refer the draft law to the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee to study it and submit its report thereon to the Council.

On the other hand, the Shura Council approved a request to extend the work of the Internal and External Affairs Committee to consider a request to hold a general discussion regarding the procedures for domestic workers departure from the country.

Furthermore, the Council approved a request to extend the work of the Information and Cultural Affairs Committee to study a draft law on higher education institutions.

