EPA's Historic Rule Marks First Under New Toxic Substance Control Act Process

(MENAFN- 3BL) ST PAUL, Minn., March 25, 2024 /3BL/ - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data submission period for manufactured or processed asbestos bearing material is drawing to a close. The data submission period runs from February 24, 2024, to May 24, 2024.

On March 18, 2024, the EPA announced the finalization of a rule to prohibit ongoing uses of chrysotile asbestos , the only known form of asbestos currently used in or imported to the United States. This represents the first rule finalized under the 2016 amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), receiving near-unanimous support in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.

Asbestos, a known carcinogen, has long posed severe health risks, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, and laryngeal cancer, contributing to over 40,000 deaths in the U.S. annually.

The ban targets chrysotile asbestos found in various products, including asbestos diaphragms, sheet gaskets, brake blocks, aftermarket automotive brakes/linings, and other gaskets. While asbestos use has been declining for decades and is banned in over 50 countries, its import for the chlor-alkali industry persisted, with imports into the US as recently as 2022. The majority of consumer goods that previously included chrysotile asbestos have been discontinued.

Under the new rule, EPA has set compliance deadlines to transition away from each use of chrysotile asbestos, ensuring both a reasonable transition period and robust workplace safety measures. Additionally, the rule addresses other asbestos-containing products, reinforcing EPA's commitment to comprehensive chemical safety evaluations.

For more information on compliance deadlines and to read the EPA's full press release, click here .

Questions? Antea Group is ready to help. Whether you need environmental remediation support for asbestos, industrial hygiene support , or help with disposal , our teams are ready to answer your questions.

