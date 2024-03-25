AEG Continues Its Tradition Of Celebrating Women's History Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) As an organization, AEG has helped build a brighter future for girls by supporting nonprofit organizations in the cities where it operates and encouraging employee volunteerism.

During this year's Women's History Month, the company organized several initiatives to help empower girls and provide them with the tools and essential materials that they need to be successful.

“At AEG, we believe in an inclusive work environment that values differences and celebrates the unique perspectives and talents of our employees,” said Anette Padilla, Director of Community Foundation and Social Impact, AEG. "We also extend those values to the communities we serve through community partnerships that invest in young girl's leadership development, empowerment, and recognition.”

Here are some of the ways that AEG celebrated Women's History Month:

AEG's employee network group, Women@AEG, teamed up with women's organizations Femergy, Girls Inc., and Emma's House Inc., where employees across the country, including Los Angeles, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Atlanta, GA, Cleveland, OH, Pittsburgh, PA and Palm Beach, FL, volunteered to assemble more than 650 'empowerment kits' -- care-package-style kits that provide recipients with essential products and toiletries. All items in the EmpowerHer Kit were collected and donated by Women @ AEG members and employees.

AEG's LA Kings staff packed and delivered over 100 hygiene kits to St. Anne's Family Services in Los Angeles. The kits included self-care essentials, including toothbrush, toothpaste, body wash, soap, and deodorant.

Additionally, the LA Kings hosted a pre-game toiletry drive to benefit St. Anne's Family Services where fans could donate hygiene supplies and toiletry items and drop them off at designated areas inside Crypto Arena during their March 7 game against the Ottawa Senators.

Prior to the game, the LA Kings held a mentoring session for more than 20 students from the Girls Academic Leadership Academy who had the opportunity to meet with the club's operations staff a get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on a hockey game.

On March 8, International Women's Day, AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy Foundation, hosted 3,000 young girls at the YMCA's 3rd Annual Girls Empowerment Day, which was presented in partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District, Los Angeles Unified School District Region East and LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Event sponsors will include AEG's LA Kings and LA Galaxy, the LA Clippers, LA Sparks and LA Dodgers.

On March 10, the LA Kings hosted a ball hockey clinic led by Manon Rhéaume, the club's Hockey Operations/Prospect Advisor and a former women's hockey player and Olympic athlete. Rhéaume worked with players to build fundamental hockey skills like stickhandling, passing and shooting through skill appropriate drills. Participants also received a complimentary ticket to attend a future Kings game.

On March 19, Women@AEG hosted a virtual fireside chat with Shelly Cayette, EVP and COO of the Cleveland Cavaliers who shared her profession journey and personal insights about climbing to the top of the sports industry.

On March 26, AEG Supplier Diversity in partnership with California State Dominguez Hills hosted the second annual Women in Technology Panel where industry executives gathered to share adversities they have overcome, the experiences that made them who they are today and provide valuable advice on how to succeed in this space.

