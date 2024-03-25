SXSW EDU 2024: Usher And IBM Skillsbuild Team Up To Provide Tech Training

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by WorkingNation

By Laura Aka

A collaboration between IBM SkillsBuild and Usher's New Look is providing free tech training to young people from historically underrepresented communities, says Lydia Logan , vice president of global education and workforce development for IBM .

Logan joined WorkingNation's editor-in-chief Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNation Overheard at SXSW EDU 2024 in Austin.

With a focus on AI, Logan says,“They need to learn everything from – what is it, how it intersects with cybersecurity? They need to understand what large language models are, what generative AI is, and all of the things that help them apply that technology to what they're doing.”

She adds,“What does it mean to them both on their academic and professional journey, but also in their personal lives?”

IBM will be working with students – current and alumni – who participate or have participated in Usher's New Look programming. Logan says,“We're looking forward to a really robust and long-term relationship with them.”

She notes,“This is how people will start working and becoming more efficient. So rather than shying away from it, let's lean in. Let's teach students how to use those skills. Let's make sure that they've got what they need in order to be really productive.”

