UK Blames China For 'Malicious' Cyber Attacks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: The UK on Monday accused Beijing-linked organisations of orchestrating two "malicious" cyber campaigns, calling in China's ambassador to protest and sanctioning those it branded responsible.

The announcement came as the US Department of Justice in Washington said it had charged seven Chinese nationals in connection with a 14-year campaign against critics of Beijing.

In London, deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden told MPs the attacks in 2021 and 2022 compromised the Electoral Commission and UK parliamentary accounts, including those of lawmakers critical of China.

"Chinese state affiliated actors were responsible for two malicious cyber campaigns targeting both our democratic institutions and parliamentarians," he said.

The hacks, by what he said were "Chinese state-affiliated actors", were "the latest in a clear pattern of hostile activity originating in China".

But he stressed that both, while a "real and serious threat", were unsuccessful.

"The compromise has not affected the security of elections. It will not impact how people register, vote or otherwise participate in democratic processes," Dowden said.

Parliament's cybersecurity measures blocked the second email campaign, he added.

Two individuals and one company linked to the group suspected of orchestrating the campaign -- APT31 -- have been hit with sanctions.

China's ambassador to London will be summoned "to account for China's conduct", Dowden told MPs, while Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he had raised the issue with his counterpart Wang Yi.

Cameron, who as prime minister from 2010 to 2016 pushed strongly for closer UK ties with China, called the actions "completely unacceptable".