MP CM Announces ₹1 Lakh Assistance As 'Gulal-Triggered Fire' Injures 14 In Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "14 priests were injured on Monday as a fire broke out amid Holi celebrations at the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in the 'garbhagriha' around 5:50 am as the 'bhasma aarti' drew to a close. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has since ordered a magisterial probe and announced

A Hindustan Times report quoting eyewitnesses indicate that the blaze was triggered after someone tossed gulal onto an earthen lamp. The coloured powder was beingthrown inside the sanctum sanctorum as part of Holi celebrations on Monday morning. It is believed that chemicals within the gulal may have triggered the fire.“The fire started as 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals) fell on the puja thali that contained burning 'kapoor' (camphor). It later spread on the floor and turned into a blaze,” added Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh READ: Holi 2024: Sneak peek into celebrations around world on festival of coloursMeanwhile Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters that clothes are put on the silver walls of the garbha griha to protect it from Holi colours. It is not known whether the fire started after the 'aarti thali' fell when 'gulal' was thrown on it or whether the 'gulal' reacted to some chemical officials confirmed the assertion, noting that the incident had been captured by CCTV cameras installed on the premises.

“A major tragedy was averted today. We will take steps to ensure that such incidents don't happen again. I have ordered a magisterial probe. The injured will get Rs. 1 Lakh... The PM has asked to do a thorough inquiry to prevent such incidents in the future,” he added.“Eight people have suffered 35 to 40 percent burn injuries, and the condition of one of them is serious,” Dr Vinod Bhandari of the Indore-based Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences told PTI.

Eight of the injured have been admitted at his facility.(With inputs from agencies)



