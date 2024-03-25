Taapsee Pannu Marries Mathias Boe In Intimate Udaipur Ceremony - Who Is He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Actor Taapsee Pannu married long term boyfriend Mathias Boe over the weekend during an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. Reports indicate that the ceremonies began last week on Wednesday with close friends and family in attendance. Pannu first met the Danish badminton player during the Indian Badminton League in 2013 and the two have dated for approximately 11 years.“The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn't want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn't have had it any other way,” News18 quoted an unnamed source to explain.

According to reports, the festivities were attended by a few Bollywood personalities including Pannu's Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. Director Anurag Kashyap as well as Kanika Dhillon and her husband Himanshu Sharma were reportedly present before her wedding, Pannu was seen turning showstopper for designers Gauri & Nainika on the fourth day of the Lakme Fashion Week. She walked the stage in an all-black velvet off-shoulder mermaid gown as the Delhi-based designer duo presented their collection last Saturday is Mathias Boe?Boe is an Olympic medalist and former World No. 1 badminton player who currently works as a coach for the Indian national badminton team.

(With inputs from agencies)

