Top News On March 25: Boeing CEO Exit, IPL Schedule, AAP 'DP Campaign' And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Aam Aadmi Party launched a new campaign on Monday as Congress revealed its sixth list for the Lok Sabha elections and BCCI shared the full IPL schedule. Boeing has initiated management changes amid an ongoing safety crisis, with CEO Dave Calhoun set to step down by year-end. Meanwhile Pakistan Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has broached the possibility of restoring trade ties with India.

Here are the top news highlights:AAP launches new campaignThe Aam Aadmi Party has launched a social media campaign following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The display picture campaign was announced by Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday afternoon. All party leaders and volunteers are now changing their profile picture on X, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media accounts to an image featuring Kejriwal behind bars with the caption 'Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal'.Pakistan to restore trade ties with India?Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar broached the possibility of restoring trade ties during a press conference on Monday. Trade with Pakistan has largely ground to a standstill over the past five years following the abrogation of Article 370.“Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume...We will seriously look into matters of trade with India,” Dar was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune reveals full IPL scheduleThe Board of Control for Cricket in India has revealed the full schedule for IPL 2024 with a finale in Chennai on May 26. BCCI had initially released the lineup for the first two weeks as the matches were clashing with the country's seven phase, 1.5 month long Lok Sabha elections. The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 21 and May 22, followed by Qualifier 2 on May 24 CEO steps downBoeing has initiated a major management shakeup following a series of high-profile safety incidents. CEO Dave Calhoun will step down by year-end while Chairman Larry Kellner will depart after the company's annual meeting in spring. Meanwhile, Stan Deal - Boeing's head of commercial airlines since 2019 - will exit immediately releases 6th list for Lok Sabha pollsThe Congress on Monday announced its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Prahlad Gunjal from Kota to take on outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

