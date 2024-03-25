UNSC Adopts Cease-Fire Resolution In Gaza During Ramadan, Its First Such Demand To Halt Fighting

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Gaza war: As the war battered Gaza strip faces an imminent threat of famine, the United Nations Security Council has made its first ever demand for 'immediate ceasefire' during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The United States, an ally of Israel, abstained from voting on Monday, US had last time vetoed the ceasefire call in Gaza resolution calls for the truce to lead to a \"lasting, sustainable ceasefire\" and demands that Hamas and other militants free hostages seized in their October 7 attack that triggered the massive Israeli military campaign.\"Security Council ADOPTS resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages,\" posts UN News resolution, which demands an \"immediate ceasefire\" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads to a \"lasting\" truce, went through, with all other 14 Security Council members voting yes the resolution, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled his state visit to Washington.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he will not send a delegation as planned to Washington after the United States refrained from vetoing a UN Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a statement from his office, said that Washington's failure to block the proposal was a \"clear retreat\" from its previous position, and would hurt war efforts against Hamas, as well as efforts to release over 130 hostages in Gaza captivity.\"In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided the delegation would not leave,\" his office said high-level delegation was due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are taking shelter.
MENAFN25032024007365015876ID1108019001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.