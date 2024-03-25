Bengaluru Celebrates Dry Holi Amid Acute Water Crisis, Govt Warnings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru's water crisis is haunting residents as they face acute water shortages and heavy fines in cases of rule violations. The impact was visible during Holi celebrations as most of the Bengaluru residents celebrated dry Holi this year. The administration had issued strict instructions for Holi party organizers and warned them against using excessive water during cultural events.\"Organising entertainment like rain dances and pool parties for commercial purposes is not advisable at this time. Using Cauvery water and borewell water is prohibited in the public interest,\" an order by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said was a difficult choice for residents of Bengaluru, but they were forced to find creative ways to play waterless Holi on Monday. The Holi event organizers made complete use of colors to organize various activities and complied with the administration's call to refrain from rain dances and water-based activities during the events development comes as the Bengaluru civic authority already collected ₹1.1 lakh as a fine from Bengaluru residents for using Cauvery water for non-essential purposes. The BWSSB has issued strict instructions against the use of drinking water for non-essential purposes's water crisisBWSSB has identified the critical population of Bengaluru and informed that the groundwater level has reduced in the city due to rains. The board cautioned against the rising temperature and emphasized the importance of saving drinking water.“About 1.4 crore population has been identified in Bengaluru including permanent residents and those who are in transit. The supply of drinking water to all is essential. At present, the temperature is rising in the city every day, and the groundwater level has decreased due to the lack of rain in recent days. As a result, it is necessary to prevent wastage of water in the city and it has been made necessary for the public to use drinking water sparingly,” the order said explaining the dire situation in the city, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that out of the 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, 6,900 have dried. He added that the administration is facing a shortage of at least 500 million liters of water per day (MLD).



